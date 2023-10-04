Thanh Le fired up to collide against "meaningful opponent" Ilya Freymanov

At ONE Fight Night 15, Thanh Le is preparing for one of the most dangerous challenges of his career.

As a devastating knockout artist in the featherweight division, the former divisional king is excited to test himself against a fellow competitor who can close the show in the blink of an eye.

Originally scheduled to face Tang Kai in a straight rematch of the bout that saw him lose the belt last year, the Chinese champion was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

In his absence, an interim champion will be crowned when Le faces Ilya Freymanov this Friday, October 6, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With back-to-back first-round finishes under his belt since signing with the promotion, the Russian finishing machine is looking to prove himself as a top-tier featherweight when he returns next.

Instead of feeling short-changed by having to face another contender before getting his rematch with the world champion, Le is excited at this opportunity that has come his way.

His opponent, Freymanov, hasn’t just come into the division with an impressive highlight reel, he’s done it against well-respected opponents on the roster.

On his ONE Championship debut, the rising contender made an immediate impact by stopping the former world champion Martin Nguyen in ruthless fashion to announce himself to the other top contenders.

In an interview with From The Stands MMA, Thanh Le spoke about how Freymanov’s impressive record only makes him more motivated to go in there and prove himself as the number one contender:

“It's awesome to be able to see a guy like Ilya and see what he's done so far to a guy who's been a champ for years, somebody who’s a tough, tough opponent and who has no quit in him. So it's good to be able to go up against meaningful opponents.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

