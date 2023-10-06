Thanh Le impressed by Ilya Freymanov’s latest performance: “He fought through some adversity”

Former ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le was impressed with the grit and determination that Russian fighter Ilya Freymanov showed in his last fight. He is expecting the same in their title showdown this week.

The veteran American-Vietnamese fighter will take on rising star Freymanov for the interim ONE featherweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

It will be the headlining match for the eight-fight event that is happening at the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and available live and for free to existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Thanh Le shared in an interview with the South China Morning Post that he is expecting an all-out battle in his upcoming fight, taking cue from what he saw from Ilya Freymanov back in June. He said:

“He fought through some adversity and still ended up getting the W. It was good information as far as, like, he let everybody know like ‘I'm here. I'm not gonna quit. There is no quit in me. You're gonna have to put me out. If you want to finish me.’ And that's what I plan on doing in the fight.”

Check out Thanh Le's interview below:

In his last fight, Ilya Freymanov got into an early bind, dropped by a piercing left jab by Mongolian opponent Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg. The latter followed it up with a barrage of strikes looking to go for the finish.

But the 27-year-old Kuznya Fight Club athlete managed to get back on his feet and turn the tables on the Zorky MMA fighter. He landed a solid knee that sent Zoltsetseg down. From there, Freymanov went on and unleashed a ferocious ground-and-pound attack, which he completed with a rear-naked choke to earn the first-round submission victory.

While his opponent is coming off a victory, Thanh Le, 38, lost in his last fight, where he also gave up the ONE featherweight world title to Tang Kai of China by unanimous decision in August last year. It was his first defeat in ONE in six fights.

The promotion is holding an interim championship fight in the strawweight MMA class as Tang Kai is currently out with a knee injury.