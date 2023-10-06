Thanh Le says clash with Ilya Freymanov will be similar to Rodtang-Superlek war: “It’s going to be a firework show”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Thanh Le will look to test himself against another one of the featherweight division’s most dangerous strikers.

Since signing with ONE Championship, Ilya Freymanov has had a huge impact on the division after his show-stopping debut.

Finishing former two-division king Martin Nguyen in the first round, the Russian contender followed it up with a second consecutive first-round finish next time out.

With the champion Tang Kai currently injured and unable to face Le in their scheduled rematch at ONE Fight Night 12, an interim world champion will be crowned on October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Instead of waiting on the sidelines for his opportunity, the former champion is excited to square off with an opponent that he believes he would have met sooner or later inside the circle.

Ahead of the fight, Le has revealed that he has taken inspiration from an instant classic that took place under the ONE Championship banner just two weeks ago.

At ONE Friday Fights 34, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 went to war in a fight that completely delivered on the enormous hype.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Thanh Le spoke about the parallels he sees between his upcoming fight and the dream match-up that took place at Lumpinee:

“Man, those two guys [Rodtang and Superlek]. If we could put on a show, like those guys did, I'd be very excited. Much respect for those two, but I think it's going to be a very similar mental battle.”

He elaborated on that idea, stating he expects the striking battle between himself and Freymanov to deliver a cerebral match-up that is sure to catch fire:

“The games that they played back and forth, the development off of the initial strikes, how they built off of pieces of the games, I think it's going to be very similar. I think the fight will look a little different, but I think the idea, the grand scheme of things is gonna be the same. It’s going to be a firework show. I promise you that.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.