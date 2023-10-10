Thanh Le says submission win over Ilya Freymanov totally unexpected: “I thought he was just going to let it go”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Thanh Le showed that at this stage in his career, he has the experience of a competitor that is no stranger to high stakes match-ups.

Last Friday, October 6, the former kingpin competed for the interim ONE featherweight world championship due to the injury suffered by Tang Kai that postponed their rematch.

In the Chinese titleholder’s place, Ilya Freymanov stepped up to the plate as the newest top contender in the division, looking to secure the biggest win of his career over Le.

With both mens impressive finishing rates, the fans and fighters alike expected a striking contest where whoever landed clean first could be leaving Lumpinee with the gold.

Instead, Le showed his ability to adapt on the fly, securing a heel hook submission that ended the fight in just over a minute in the opening round.

During his post-event interviews with ONE Championship, the former champ reflected on the performance and the submission attack that closed the show.

Whilst the attack came as a surprise to his opponent and the fans watching on that expected a shootout on the feet, Thanh Le revealed that getting the tap was unexpected for him also.

Commenting on his opponent in that moment, he gave Freymanov props for trying to hang in there for as long as he could without taking an easy way out:

“You know he took some damage. You know he's got no quit in him. I didn't think I was going to be able to get him to tap. I thought he was just going to let it go and then stand up and try to fight me again.”

Watch the full post-event interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.