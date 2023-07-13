Thanh Le thinks Garry Tonon will have a ton of confidence against a non-striker like Shamil Gasanov

Thanh Le, a former ONE featherweight world champion and previous opponent of Garry Tonon, believes that Tonon will enter his bout with Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12 with a renewed sense of confidence.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, fans will be treated to a highly anticipated clash between two decorated grapplers as Dagestani destroyer Shamil Gasanov looks to secure the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career against decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Garry Tonon.

Ahead of their showdown in the evening’s co-main event, former ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le shared his thoughts on Tonon’s game plan and training for his formidable Russian foe:

“Garry’s got a great team behind him. They’re making the right adjustments. And then going in there with – not to downplay anybody’s striking at all – but somebody who is not a super scary striker, I think it’s gonna give him a little more confidence.”

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA



Which one is your favorite?



#ONEChampionship Garry Tonon’s best performances so far in ONE Championship.Which one is your favorite? Garry Tonon’s best performances so far in ONE Championship. Which one is your favorite? 💀🔥 #ONEChampionship https://t.co/n8o0hDGv6e

Garry Tonon and Thanh Le previously squared off at ONE: Lights Out in March 2022. Fishing for a leg lock in the early going, ‘The Lion Killer’ got caught on the ground and ultimately suffered a sub-one-minute KO in what would be his first and only loss in MMA thus far.

Since then, Tonon has bounced back, earning a first-round submission against Johnny Nunez in January. Still sitting as the No. 2 ranked featherweight contender, ‘The Lion Killer’ hopes that an impressive win over Shamil Gasanov this Friday night will earn him another opportunity to claim 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

Poll : 0 votes