“Weird to be at the top of that list” - Thanh Le humbled to be considered most exciting American fighter in ONE Championship

ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le was recently ranked as the most exciting American fighter in ONE Championship today. It's a lofty recognition as the list includes ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

Despite his high-profile comrades on the list, Le has reached the top ranks as his knockout ability has consistently produced highlights inside the Circle. Speaking to FTSMMA about the ONE listicle, Thanh Le said:

"That was a little strange, to be honest with you, because I saw who else was on that list. And I know the time that I put in, and I know the things that I've done in the sport but seeing it from these eyes who are like, that's weird to be at the top of that list, over guys like that, who I've looked up to my entire career, the guys that I've talked to in a Singapore hotel because he was fighting on the next card, and I was like, oh shit, that's ‘Mighty Mouse’. He was talking to my daughter, and you know what I mean, like, it's cool. And it's cool to be considered at least anywhere in the same realm as the guys that were on that list, but yeah, I'm very grateful for that."

Humble words from the Vietnamese-American. This is why Le has become one of the most beloved ONE world champions. He's not just a marvelous finisher inside the Circle, he is also a shining example of a true martial artist.

To read the full list from ONE, click here.

Thanh Le will defend his ONE featherweight world title against Tang Kai at ONE 160

On August 26 at ONE 160, dominant ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le will defend his belt against a similarly heavy-handed foe, Tang Kai. The Vietnamese-American dynamo will be defending his throne against a fighter who mirrors his style.

Tang Kai eerily resembles Le's debilitating power in his limbs. Thanh Le has a 13-2 pro MMA record while Tang boasts a 14-2 record. Both men have 12 knockouts under their belts. The two are almost identical in their track records.

When two knockout kings collide, the winner is usually decided not by power, but by something else. Usually, it's either on the side of who has the stronger chin or who has the better grappling.

MMA is a highly nuanced sport and one facet of the game cannot always determine the outcome - at least not at the highest level. The ground game can make a huge difference between the two knockout kings. Both fighters aren't known for their grappling, but if one of them shows even the slightest intention to grapple, it might ultimately bring the tide to his favor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far