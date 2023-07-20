"Thank you for blessing my day, Queen" - Paige VanZant leaves fans speechless posing in OnlyF*ns gear 

Paige VanZant has once again wowed fans with a recent string of photos she posted of her posing in OnlyF*ns attire.

The former UFC fighter continually captures headlines with her provocative posts, and '12 Gauge' has found major success on the adult content subscription platform.

VanZant joined OnlyF*ns in September 2022 and has consistently promoted her content online since, causing a divide amongst fans. But '12 Gauge' does not appear bothered by the outside noise, and she took to Twitter yesterday to post the following:

"xoxoxo"

See the tweet below:

Fans online appeared delighted with Paige VanZant's post as the former UFC fighter was showered in praise.

@BlueKing9999 said this:

"Thank you for blessing my day, Queen"

@McGeeRicky7 warned VanZant that she will run out of film if she keeps taking so many photos:

"You are going to run out of film"

"Your body is ridiculous"

"You look great"

"Incredible!!"

"Love Your Thickness"

See the fan reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to VanZant's post

Paige VanZant shares a message to her "haters" about body positivity

Paige VanZant's OnlyF*ns career has brought her immense success, and '12 Gauge' recently took to Instagram to clap back at the "haters" on her feed that criticize her weight gain.

VanZant revealed that she has only weighs herself when she is training for a fight. With her last bout coming at BKFC 19 in 2021, it's been a while since she's had to step on a scale.

Paige VanZant also stated that she had made a mistake by only showing her "best self" on social media. '12 Gauge' promised fans and haters alike that moving forward she would show her authentic self.

VanZant also declared that she was in the happiest place she had ever been regarding her body image. The former UFC fighter took to Instagram to share a lengthy rant about body positivity, and said this:

"I have been really good at putting my best self forward. Making sure the world sees the “prettiest” side of me. Where I fell short is that I never showed the true me. Until now. The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight…. probably 20+ pounds but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a f**k ton of happiness...

"And I promise from this day forward to show the real me, forever. The fat me, the broken me, the skinny me, and the happiest f**king version of me I have ever been. Social media will never be real but I’ll try and be better..."

