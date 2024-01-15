"Thank goodness" - Laura Sanko reacts after almost getting caught in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass

Laura Sanko is having a rough trip to Colorado.

Sharing her trip to the Centennial State on social media, Sanko documented a near run-in with an avalanche with her followers. Though lucky to not get caught in the natural disaster, Sanko would also post on her Instagram story that the entire group she was with was trapped indoors with little food available due to the weather.

Sanko shared a news report of the Berthoud Pass avalanche on her story while noting that it hit "right after [she] turned around."

Laura Sanko's Jan. 14 Instagram story [via @laura_sanko on Instagram]

The UFC broadcaster initially posted about her struggles on Jan. 14 but continued to release updates the following day. On Jan. 15, the Chicago native claimed that she and her four friends only had a few boxes of snacks to eat for food the entire day.

Laura Sanko's Jan. 15 Instagram story [via @laura_sanko]

Sanko would later post a video update of the group in a car attempting to get more food. Though it is assumed their trip was successful, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt has not posted any further updates on her Instagram story since.

The American claimed that a friend named Rachel had shoveled their driveway clear.

When will Laura Sanko commentate on another UFC event?

Laura Sanko had a progressive and successful year in 2023 and looks to build on her progress.

Though fans were generally positive in rating Sanko's debut as a commentator on UFC events, the American martial arts enthusiast does not have another confirmed appearance on the broadcast yet. Sanko will likely resume her role as an analyst on Dana White's Contender Series and last worked at a UFC event as a commentator at UFC Vegas 83.

Along with making her broadcasting debut in 2023 on UFC Vegas 68, Sanko made her first pay-per-view appearance at UFC 293.

As the current ESPN+ broadcasting team stands, Sanko is the lone analyst who never competed in the UFC. She is also currently the only female to contribute to UFC streams as a color commentator.

Quickly becoming a fan-favorite for her expertise and personality, Sanko will almost certainly appear on another fight card in 2024.