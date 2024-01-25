"Thank you for my night terrors" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele's hilariously "disturbing" workout skit 

UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele took to Instagram to share her latest piece of content: a comedic gym skit where she plays the role of a deformed gym-goer. While some fans found the skit humorous, others found it disturbing due to its unexpected nature and nod to body horror.

In it, Daniele sports a twisted torso, licking her lips and blowing kisses at another gym-goer. Naturally, as her fans flocked to the comment section of the video, many were left polarized by Daniele's bizarre brand of comedy.

One fan even labeled the video as disturbing.

"This is disturbing"

Another issued a complaint over the content creator's decision to post the video.

"Nina why you gotta post this sh*t"

Some even claimed it was a source of future night terrors.

"Thank you for my night terrors Nina."

Others, however, found the video humorous and joined in with a joke of their own.

"When you see your crush at the gym"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Nina-Marie Daniele's latest video

While she is a social media influencer with a history of content creation that predates her focus on MMA and the UFC, her online popularity surged the moment she began covering the sport. Daniele has conducted numerous interviews with some of the UFC's most notable stars.

She infamously gifted former middleweight champion and present light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira a Pikachu denim jacket. Additionally, she also taught ex-lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira how to line dance. The effect her work has had on her public profile has been largely positive.

Daniele recently learned that she is listed as No.19 on a list of the 20 most influential accounts on X/Twitter.

Which UFC fighter has appeared in the most Nina-Marie Daniele videos?

Nina-Marie Daniele has collaborated with countless UFC fighters ever since she started covering the sport of MMA. No fighter, however, has appeared in more of her videos than former middleweight champion Sean Strickland, with whom she has struck a close friendship.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele interviewing Sean Strickland in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

In fact, Daniele is often cage-side for his fights, cheering him on to great success. Unfortunately, she recently had to witness Strickland suffer a hard-fought loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297, which cost him his 185-pound strap.