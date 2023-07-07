"That becomes an issue" - UFC star Sean O'Malley discusses Adam22's recent decision to allow wife to do p**n with another man

Sean O'Malley is arguably the biggest star in the UFC bantamweight division. At least, he's who the promotion hopes will become the division's main attraction.

It's easy to see why Dana White and others see dollar signs when they look at 'Sugar'.

He's a flashy knockout artist with a penchant for trash talk and a unique look. O'Malley has parlayed this charisma into starting a podcast and YouTube channel. It is on his YouTube channel that he recently spoke about his friend Adam22's decision to allow his wife to film p**n scenes with another man.

'Sugar' offered his thoughts on his friend's decision and whether it could affect Adam22's relationship with his wife Lena Nersesian. The bantamweight title contender's exact words are as follows:

"They're in a different spot, they're in the p**n industry. They're in the p**n game. Maybe that leads to her wanting to do it with another guy, then that becomes an issue, or I know he said that there was three things. Don't let him b*st on your face, you can't make out with him, and if I don't want you to do it anymore, you can't."

It's worth noting that Sean O'Malley himself is in an open relationship with his wife, with whom he has a daughter.

Sean O'Malley nearly sparked a brawl with Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling

After Aljamain Sterling's hard-fought victory over former bantamweight titleholder Henry Cejudo at UFC 288, 'Sugar' was called into the octagon for a face-off that UFC president Dana White has since claimed he regretted organizing. The reason for his sentiment was due to the brawl that nearly broke out.

Merab Dvalishvili, a teammate and close friend of Aljamain Sterling, was unknowingly handed Sean O'Malley's jacket by 'Sugar' himself and immediately wore it. Once O'Malley realized what had taken place, tensions rose, but thankfully, he was removed from the octagon and his jacket returned to him.

He is now scheduled to take on Aljamain Sterling in a title fight at UFC 292, in what will be a quick turnaround for 'Funk Master'.

