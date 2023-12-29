“That was the best Christmas present” - Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon’s modern classic has fans showing their love for Muay Thai

Fans are claiming the super-fight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn was the best Muay Thai bout of 2023.

On December 22, ONE Championship ended their calendar year with three world title fights at ONE Friday Fights 46. In the main event, Tawanchai defended his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title with a unanimous decision win in an instant classic against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

Several days have passed since ONE Friday Fights 46, but fans are still talking about the intense action showcased by Tawanchai and Superbon. As a result, ONE shared some highlights of the fight on Instagram with the following caption:

“Symphony of elbows 🎻💥 Was Tawanchai vs Superbon your favorite Muay Thai fight in 2023? @tawanchay_pk @superbon_banchamek”

The Instagram comment section featured numerous fans voicing their appreciation for the action-packed world title fight:

“I was so proud to see them fight. They represent the best of the best in Muay Thai, and that it’s being seen by the world now. I’m so proud to do this martial art. 🔥🙌”

“It was certainly one of the most technical fights in recent times!”

“Both survived with no cuts were unbelievable 😮 they're made different 🔥🔥”

“This fight was great, but it existed in the same year as @superlek789 vs @rodtang_jimungnon so no.”

“This fight was a Muay Thai masterpiece 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌”

“Not just 2023, but maybe all time.”

“That was the best Christmas present. What an amazing match amongst the best strikers in the world.”

What’s next for Tawanchai PK Saenchai?

On October 6, Jo Nattawut accepted a short-notice kickboxing fight against Tawanchai PK Saenchai. Despite having little time to prepare, Nattawut made a statement that night by going toe-to-toe with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion before ultimately losing by unanimous decision.

Two months later, Nattawut returned to action against Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17. This time, ‘Smokin’ emerged victorious by unanimous decision in one of the most brutal fights in ONE Championship history.

Therefore, many fans have called for a rematch between Nattawut and Tawanchai for the latter’s featherweight Muay Thai world title.

With that said the PK Saenchai affiliate is also eyeing super-fights against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai/kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

At 24 years old, there’s no doubt that Tawanchai has the potential to solidify himself as one of the greatest fighters of all time.