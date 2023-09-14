"That was big of her" - Alexa Grasso's classy defense of Valentina Shevchenko's UFC 5 cover candidacy despite title fight defeat impresses fans

Alexa Grasso shocked the mixed martial arts world when she submitted Valentina Shevchenko in the fourth round at UFC 285 to become the UFC women's flyweight champion. Despite the loss, 'Bullet' was named as one of the cover athletes for EA Sports' upcoming UFC 5.

Speaking at the media day for their upcoming rematch, the No.1-ranked UFC women's pound-for-pound fighter was asked if she believes she was more deserving of being the cover star, responding:

"No, I don't think they made a mistake. We can't forget about everything she has done for the sport. She's a big star. It's not like just a win gets you all the credit you have done. Right now, I have to earn that. I have to have a lot of title defenses and then, after, I would hope that I could have my face on the cover of the game."

Fans responded to the comments from the UFC women's flyweight champion, praising her for the remarks. @Jakeisfak3 stated:

"That was big of her! She grown for sure"

@Patkk151515 was also impressed, claiming:

"If I’m an awesome person was a person, it would be Alexa Grasso. 👏"

@HomelanderMMA believes that there could be a different reason for her response:

"She must know about the cover curse"

@real3th appreciated the humility from the champion:

"Humble champion. All the best."

@FearCeilteach noted:

"Gotta love Grasso for thar answer."

Grasso gained a fan in @salahudeen2003_, who stated:

"Might have to root for grasso"

Alexa Grasso claims that UFC 285 victory over Valentina Shevchenko was 'no accident'

Alexa Grasso's UFC 285 victory over Valentina Shevchenko marked the latter's first loss competing in the flyweight division. 'Bullet' has since shared that she believes her own mistake cost her the title. When asked about her opponent's comments, the UFC women's flyweight champion responded:

"It's just kind of a surprise for me because someone with such big experience and competing at this high, high level, we know that there are no accidents. I trained for that moment and you also can see the video that I have before the fight. I was training exactly that same position so it was something that I trained to win that fight."

Grasso will defend her belt for the first time when she faces Shevchenko in a rematch at Noche UFC this weekend. She will look to prove that her victory over 'Bullet' was no fluke.