Multi-sport ONE athlete Danial Williams believes his experience fighting arguably two of the best strikers in the world will come in handy against Lito Adiwang.

‘Mini T’ will return to mixed martial arts this coming Friday, as he trades heavy artillery with ‘Thunder Kid’ in a three-round bout at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs Lobo on Prime Video.

Williams has developed a fearless reputation in the world’s largest martial arts organization after duking it out with ONE world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The Australian-Thai slugger captivated fans when he went toe-for-toe with Rodtang in his promotional debut at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021.

The 30-year-old also earned the respect of many when he moved up a weight class at ONE Fight Night 8 last year to challenge Superlek for his flyweight kickboxing world title.

Although Danial Williams fell short on both occasions, he definitely evolved into a better athlete after holding his own against world-class competition.

Speaking to Cageside Press ahead of his first fight in 2024, Williams recalled what it was like tussling with ‘The Iron Man’ and ‘The Kicking Machine’.

“That was a buzz, man [fighting Rodtang]. That's a big reason why I wanted to fight Superlek as well. I'm like, ‘Alright I stood mine with freaking Rodtang, let's go Superlek’. But yeah, different fighter, different distances, and different sports. So yeah, it was crazy, man.”

Danial Williams says war with Rodtang ignited his love for fighting

Not a lot of fighters dare to engage in a slugfest with Rodtang, given his legendary iron chin and willingness to absorb an insane amount of damage.

Danial Williams, though, loves a good old scrap and gladly traded fire with fire with the Thai destroyer.

The former ONE strawweight and bantamweight kickboxing told Southern Cross Combat:

“After doing that [Rodtang fight], I'm like damn, just remembering how much I love fighting. That's my favorite fight in Muay Thai. I've trained in my whole life and so I'm a lot more comfortable in that space.”

Luckily for ‘Mini T’, he’ll be facing another exciting fighter in Lito Adiwang, known for his penchant for putting on wild fights.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America