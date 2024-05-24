“That would be very cool” - Smilla Sundell wants to face strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan in mixed rules bout

She may have already won a world title before she turned 20, but Smilla Sundell maintains she's still adding to her already glorious portfolio in ONE Championship.

The former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion is determined to reclaim the throne she lost on the scales, but she's also keen on branching out and facing off against one of the sport's icons.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Sundell said she'd love to face the inaugural and reigning ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

The 19-year-old added that she would love to face Xiong in a mixed-rules bout and possibly test her evolved arsenal against the Chinese legend.

Smilla Sundell said:

"Yeah, actually I'd love to do a mixed-rules fight [with Xiong Jing Nan]. That would be very cool, I'm up for it."

Sundell has no professional MMA experience yet, but she's a perfect 5-0 in her Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in ONE Championship.

Despite losing her world title on the scale ahead of ONE Fight Night 22, Sundell put on an inspiring performance against Natalia Diachkova and secured a huge second-round knockout against the Russian slugger earlier this month.

Xiong, meanwhile, is practically indestructible at strawweight.

'The Panda' became the inaugural ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion when she beat Tiffany Teo at ONE: Kings of Courage.

She has since gone 7-0 in her world title defenses, with wins over Angela Lee, Teo, Ayaka Miura, Michelle Nicolini, Samara Santos, and Laura Balin.

Smilla Sundell has all the love for Xiong Jing Nan's boxing

Smilla Sundell will always remain a fan of martial arts.

'The Hurricane' is one of the most lethal strikers on the planet, yet she still finds inspiration from the exploits of those who came before her.

One fighter Sundell takes notes of is Xiong Jing Nan, especially the strawweight MMA queen's impeccable boxing.

Sundell told Sportskeeda MMA:

"She knows the boxing game. Her boxing game is very good. That is her strong point."