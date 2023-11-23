“That’d be really fun” - Sage Northcutt wants to compete in all four of ONE Championsip’s 2024 U.S. cards

ONE Championship recently announced that it will have four live cards in the United States in 2024, and Sage Northcutt wants in on all of them.

Northcutt has always been a huge draw in mixed martial arts, and his appearance at the four U.S. cards will certainly push him to greater heights in ONE Championship.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Northcutt said he’s looking forward to performing in front of his home nation’s fans and possibly going a full 4-0 in the four cards.

He said:

“I think that'd be something really cool, you know. I’ll definitely eye a couple for sure but if I could do all four that’ll be great. So obviously I gotta take one fight at a time. But I think that'd be really fun.”

ONE Championship primarily staged its major shows in Asia and only made its on-site U.S. debut this past May in Denver for ONE Fight Night 10.

Northcutt also made his in-cage return on that card when he submitted Ahmed Mujtaba in under a minute for his first win under ONE Championship.

‘Super’ Sage was sidelined for almost four years after suffering a facial injury in his promotional debut against Cosmo Alexandre in 2019. Although he finally recovered in 2021, Northcutt contracted COVID-19 which pushed his return to this year.

Sage Northcutt believes he’s yet to enter his prime

While sitting out for nearly four years seems like a long time, Sage Northcutt believes his lengthy layoff didn't affect his prime years ahead.

Northcutt started his professional career in 2014 at 18 years old, so a four-year layoff didn’t take away a chunk of his prime.

In the same interview, Northcutt said there’s still plenty of time to climb the ladder and fulfill his potential in the sport.

Sage Northcutt said:

“But you know, being back, I'm only 27, and I've got so much left in my career and I believe that my prime’s in my 30s as I've heard. I think there's there's a lot that I can do with my fight career.”

Watch the full interview below: