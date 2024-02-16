“That dog in me is ready for war” – Mohamed Younes Rabah banking on ‘mental strength’ to beat Saemapetch for a second time

Algerian Muay Thai and kickboxing star Mohamed Younes Rabah is set to face former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex for a second time at ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, February 16.

The two first met at ONE Fight Night 17 last December in which 'The Eagle' pulled off a shocking upset by stopping the Thai standout in the first round. The upset was so shocking and unexpected that an immediate rematch was booked to take place just over a month later.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the tall and lanky Mohamed Younes Rabah revealed his gameplan ahead of his rematch with Saemapetch:

“I believe my biggest advantage in this fight lies in my mental strength. On a technical level, I have the height and reach advantage. I can control the distance in this fight, and when it comes to close range, that dog in me is always ready for a war.”

Saemapetch Fairtex claims to have the perfect gameplan ahead of rematch against Mohamed Younes Rabah

Conversely, Rabah's upcoming opponent, Saemapetch Fairtex, claims to have the perfect plan against him. Speaking to ONE Championship, the Thai fight veteran says he's confident he'll get to right his wrong in the first fight:

“I felt concerned because my opponent was much taller than me. And he weighs more. It makes me feel uncomfortable. How should I defeat him? But for this fight, I already knew him from the previous fight. I already know how I will handle him.”

Having already faced each other, both Mohamed Younes Rabah and Saemapetch Fairtex have significant knowledge and insight into each other inside the ring. Seeing them adjust their game plans in the rematch would be interesting.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.