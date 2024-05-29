  • home icon
"That is not easy" - Fans fold at the sight of Tawanchai's brutal core workout with Lumpinee champ Kulabdam

By Jake Foley
Modified May 29, 2024 06:17 GMT
Tawanchai
Fans fold at the sight of Tawanchai's (left) brutal core workout with Lumpinee champ Kulabdam (right)

Fans are impressed by Tawanchai PK Saenchai's training footage featuring the hard-hitting Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai punching him to improve his core.

In May 2021, Tawanchai made his ONE Championship debut and began an unforgettable promotional tenure. Since then, the Thai superstar has established promotional records of 6-1 in Muay Thai and 2-0 in kickboxing, including three wins for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE recently honored the 25-year-old's work ethic by posting a video on Instagram of him doing a core workout featuring Kulabdam. Fans took to the comment section and reacted to the intense preparation by saying:

"I got a second hernia just by watching"
"That is not easy"
"ouch..."
Instagram comments
Instagram comments

Watch the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion's training footage featuring Kulabdam below:

Tawanchai's next challenge is a rematch against the always dangerous Jo Nattawut

In October 2023, Jo Nattawut stepped in to replace Superbon in a non-title kickboxing matchup against Tawanchai. The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai king emerged victorious by unanimous decision in one of the most entertaining matchups of the year.

On June 7, Nattawut has an opportunity to avenge his defeat against the 25-year-old Thai superstar. There will be added stakes this time, as Tawanchai is putting his featherweight Muay Thai throne on the line in the ONE 167 main event.

Nattawut is riding momentum heading into his world title opportunity after defeating Luke Lessei in a Fight of the Year contender in December 2023. Meanwhile, Tawanchai last fought around the same time, taking out Superbon in a high-profile world title defense at ONE Friday Fights 46.

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring Tawanchai vs Nattawut 2, Rodtang vs Denis Puric, and Mikey Musumeci vs Gabriel Sousa, can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

