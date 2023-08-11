“That was a fun one” - Angela Lee looks back at intense grappling throwdown with Lena Tkhorevska

ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee is currently on hiatus from the sport and has not given any word as to when she'll be returning. Although she is dearly missed by her fans, 'Unstoppable' has given them enough great moments inside the Circle to last an entire career.

One such moment was her relentless rear-naked choke finish of Lena Tkhorevska back in 2015. It was Angela Lee's 1st year in the sport and was her 4th pro-MMA bout. She did, however, look like she's been doing it for way longer than that.

ONE Championship posted a throwback video of the bout on Instagram:

"🎞 FROM THE ARCHIVES 🎞 This strawweight scrap between Angela Lee and Lena Tkhorevska from 2015 was INSANE 🤯 @angelaleemma"

It got us tired and breathing heavily just by watching that. It was submission attempt after submission attempt on top of dizzying scrambles. The entire video had everything that makes Lee such an exciting fighter to watch. Her relentless pursuit of the submission coupled by her seemingly unstoppable movement is just pure entertainment.

'Unstoppable' herself reminisced on the fight and posted a nice little comment on the video:

Angela Lee's comment on ONE's throwback video of her

Who would have thought that the Singaporean-American MMA icon was barely of legal age when she submitted a world-class fighter on a global stage? It's madness.

After the Tkhorevska win, Lee won one more bout before beating MMA pioneer Mei Yamaguchi for the inaugural ONE women's atomweight world title. Once again, she was just 19-years-old, which made her the youngest MMA world champion in history, regardless of gender.

Lee went on to become one of the most dominant world champions in the promotion, having never lost her belt since she first won it. At the moment, however, an interim ONE women's atomweight world title has been put together in her absence.

Fighting for the interim gold will be former Angela Lee challenger Stamp Fairtex and South Korean MMA sensation Ham Seo Hee. The two will headline ONE Fight Night 14, a historic event that will feature three world title bouts across three different martial arts, showcasing all female fighters.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.