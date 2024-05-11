“That guy is a true warrior” - Fans marvel at Nico Carrillo’s unbridled tenacity in comeback KO against Nong-O

After earning a couple of noteworthy wins against Furkan Karabag and Muangthai, Scottish contender Nico Carrillo showed the world just how good he is against one of the greatest strikers of all time — Nong-O Hama.

On Friday, July 5, the 'King of the North' will return to the Circle as the No. 1 ranked contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Hoping to knock him off his perch will be 127-win Thai veteran Saemapetch Fairtex. But before the two warriors step back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 23, ONE Championship is looking back at Carrillo's epic come-from-behind victory over former ONE world champion Nong-O.

"Before Nico Carrillo takes on Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video, watch him go toe-to-toe with Nong-O."

After surviving an onslaught of devastating leg kicks from Nong-O, Nico Carrillo delivered a nasty left elbow that caught the Thai on the chin and sent him crashing to the canvas 88 seconds into the second round.

ONE Championship fans lit up the comments on Instagram, sharing their appreciation for Carrillo's heart and never-give-up approach to fighting.

"That guy is a true warrior."

"Absolute warriors! Both have insane heart."

"That was intense!"

"The will to not give up no matter what happens."

"What a legendary match."

Saemapetch is ready to disrupt the bantamweight Muay Thai division with a win over Nico Carrillo

Nico Carrillo is likely the next man in line for a shot at Jonathan Haggerty's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title — once 'The General' settles some business with Superlek on September 6.

Hoping to spoil his plans and take his spot at the top of the division is one of ONE Championship's most beloved Muay Thai practitioners.

Saemapetch Fairtex has stepped inside the Circle with some of the best under the ONE banner, including the aforementioned Nong-O, Alaverdi Ramazanov, and Rodlek PK.Saenchai, Tawanchai, and Felipe Lobo.

Saemapetch has alternated wins and losses in his last five outings but with a win over the 'King of the North' on July 5, he will make it two in a row and, more importantly, will hold a victory over the No. 1 ranked fighter in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.