"That was hard to watch" - Dillon Danis reacts to Francis Ngannou's knockout loss against Anthony Joshua

Dillon Danis recently weighed in on Francis Ngannou's knockout loss against Anthony Joshua earlier this month.

'The Predator' went into his bout against 'AJ' with plenty of confidence after shocking the combat sports world with his incredible performance against Tyson Fury this past October. However, he wasn't able to replicate it, as Joshua dropped him and then knocked him out in devastating fashion in the second round.

While speaking to MMA Fighting at the 'Road House' premiere in New York City, Danis shared his thoughts on the bout and mentioned that Joshua was just too quick for the PFL star. The former Bellator star heaped praise for 'AJ's performance and made a bold claim about his future. He said:

"It was hard to watch, man...You know, our MMA guys... it's hard to see your own go down like that. Anthony Joshua looks fu**ing fast, man. He looked very fast. Anthony Joshua looked really sharp. I think he's gonna give Tyson Fury trouble, so he looked sharp." [1:48 - 2:03]

It will be interesting to see whether Ngannou continues to compete in boxing or decides to set his sights on the PFL for his next bout.

Check out the full interview below:

Eddie Hearn responds to Francis Ngannou's claims regarding Anthony Joshua fight

Eddie Hearn recently responded to Francis Ngannou after the former UFC heavyweight champion claimed that there was a scheduling issue that threw him off for his bout against his star heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

'The Predator' claimed that there had been an issue with the schedule ahead of his bout and attributed his performance to being tired from the changes. He said:

"We receive a schedule, and for some reason I'm there at the arena at least one hour before [Joshua]. They do this kind of trick to make you tired. I didn't realise how important it was."

Hearn took a jibe at Ngannou in the comment section of the post featuring the claim by insinuating that he is still feeling the effects of the devastating knockout at the hands of 'AJ'. He wrote:

"I'm not sure he has come round yet."

Tweet regarding Ngannou's claim and Hearn's response [Image courtesy: @MichaelBensonn - X]