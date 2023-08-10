“That was incredible” - Tye Ruotolo stops interview just to watch the chaos unfold between ‘Reug Reug’ and ‘Buchecha’

Heavyweight matches always carry a different mystique, so much so that Tye Ruotolo even stopped his interview just to watch two monsters brawl at ONE Fight Night 13.

Those monstrous beings were ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida.

Ruotolo was in the middle of an interview with the South China Morning Post when he requested a stop and watch Kane and Almeida batter each other at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It was only after ‘Reug Reug’ got his hand raised that Ruotolo continued the conversation.

Ruotolo said:

"You know, that was incredible that specific fight (Reug Reug vs. Buchecha). That was unbelievable, hats off to both guys. So, like you said, we had to stop the interview to watch it.”

Kane and ‘Buchecha’ are two of the biggest fighters on the ONE Championship roster, but the hulking heavyweights darted in and out against each other as if they were lanky bantamweights.

‘Reug Reug’ especially pushed an ungodly pace with his striking that he’d often catch ‘Buchecha’ dumbfounded by what just happened. Although Almeida had his grappling moments, Kane’s overall aggression and punishment caused earned him the unanimous decision win.

As for Ruotolo, the youngest-ever IBJJF world champion didn’t need the judges to get his win. The 20-year-old submitted lightweight contender Dagi Arslanaliev with a tight rear-naked choke 2:39 into their 180-pound catchweight submission grappling bout.

Ruotolo didn’t just push his perfect ONE Championship record to 4-0, but he also earned a shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

There are no official announcements yet of the bout’s date or who Ruotolo’s opponent will be for the inaugural belt.

Watch Ruotolo's entire interview below: