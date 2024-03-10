"That would be INSANE" - Fans react after Nina-Marie Daniele plays matchmaker for Michael 'Venom' Page's next fight

Like many, Nina-Marie Daniele witnessed a dazzling UFC debut from promotional newcomer Michael 'Venom' Page. Now, she is chomping at the bit to watch him face another flashy, high-level striker in Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, as she called for that very matchup on one of the UFC's Instagram posts about 'MVP.'

The Englishman's strong win over Kevin Holland left no doubt regarding his quality as a fighter, as he bewildered, outstruck, and out-taunted a man known for his unusual style and in-cage cockiness. Having beaten a fighter who sat on the cusp of the top 10, 'MVP' is now being imagined in a fight with 'Wonderboy'.

If Daniele has her way, the fight will be Page's next outing under the UFC banner.

"We need MVP vs WONDER BOY!!!"

Naturally, fans flocked to her comment with their own thoughts, and a glimpse at the replies she drew showed a mixed reaction. One fan agreed with her, hoping the fight would be booked as soon as possible:

"ASAP"

This sentiment was echoed by yet another fan.

"That would be INSANE"

However, as already mentioned, not every fan was on board with the matchup, with one being wary of the stylistic issues it might yield.

"No we don't Nina, they would run from each other the whole fight due to their styles"

Another fan felt similarly, as matchups consisting of two counterpunchers usually lead to large spells of inactivity.

"2 counter punchers (sleeping emoji)"

A collage of reactions to Daniele's comment can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Nina-Marie Daniele's call for Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson

Given how close the social media influencer has gotten to Dana White's ear, she may or may not be able to push the idea of an 'MVP' vs. 'Wonderboy' matchup in a way that the fans can't, as White has, in recent years, been less receptive to the demands of fans.

Nina-Marie Daniele has quickly become one of the biggest UFC content creators in the world

At one point, Nina-Marie Daniele was a run-of-the-mill social media influencer who posted comedic skits and shared Instagram pictures of herself. However, she managed to carve an extremely successful niche for herself when she began covering the UFC, eventually landing high-profile interviews.

She became so successful, in fact, that she has media credentials for any UFC event she wishes to cover. She has gotten into Dana White's good graces by favorably covering the always controversial Power Slap League.