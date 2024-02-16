"That kick 101% was felt" - Dustin Poirier training with top UFC lightweight has fans thrilled

Dustin Poirier will make his return to the octagon in less than a month as he is set to face Benoit Saint Denis in a five-round bout that will serve as the co-main event at UFC 299. The No.3-ranked lightweight recently shared photos of himself during a training session with No.6-ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot, who will face Rafael dos Anjos on the same card.

'Diamond', who is looking to bounce back from his second-round knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291, captured the Instagram post:

"As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another 📷 - @dannymosaic #PaidInFull ##ElDiamante"

Fans reacted to the photos of the two lightweight contenders sparring. Gamrot responded:

"One day closer to Victory 🔥🔥🔥"

@_troodle believes Poirier felt the kick from Gamrot:

"That kick 101% was felt"

@xanderlove.ai expressed an interest in watching the two contenders spar:

"Would love to see this sparring sessions. 🔥 🗡️🔪"

@_aliyukenzy claimed the No.3-ranked lightweight looks large:

"Be sure to make that weight brother. You look huge💯"

@strong_illie_631 is hoping that Gamrot does not ruin his parlay:

"Gamrot better not Fk up my parlay that weekend. I realy want to criticize the s**t out of this right now Lmao.....Gamrot it is for the Victory!!!"

@zach_barcalow commended Poirier's elbow guard:

"no one’s elbow guard is as elite as poirier. out respect on his name"

Dustin Poirier was offered an opportunity to fight at UFC 300

Dustin Poirier had expressed an interest in making his return to the octagon at UFC 300. Instead, he will face Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event of UFC 299. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.3-ranked lightweight revealed that he turned down the opportunity to fight at UFC 300, stating:

"They offered me this fight for 300. I was talking with Hunter [Campbell] and we were maybe the opening of the pay-per-view, maybe the second fight of the pay-per-view and then 299, we started talking about and to be the co-main event, I'm like, that's a much bigger slot, it's close to my training camp, it's close to home... I wanted to be part of 300. This just made more sense, I think."

Poirier agreed that UFC 299 is a stacked card, however, he was not ready to compare it to UFC 300. He noted that the latter card remains without a main event.