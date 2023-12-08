“That kind of gives you the zen” - Alex Roberts recalls how martial arts helped control his attitude as a kid

ONE Championship debutant Alex Roberts was a bit of a wild child before discovering martial arts.

After capturing the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world championship in October, ‘The Viking’ will make a relatively quick turnaround to compete in the ONE Fight Night 17 main event.

Before stepping inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Roberts sat down with ONE Championship to talk about his early days as a rambunctious kid who frequently found himself getting into scuffles on the pitch.

“These scuffles were mainly on the footy field but there were few out and about. I was a little bit wilder when I was younger and then when I found martial arts that kind of gives you the zen and settles you down a lot."

He added:

“Then you can keep it all contained into the ring. It's been a blessing in my life and it's obviously got me to where I am right now.”

Alex Roberts will have his work cut out for him at ONE Fight Night 17

When Alex Roberts steps into the Mecca of Muay Thai on Friday night, he will most certainly have his work cut out for him. ‘The Viking’ is scheduled to meet one of the most dangerous men in ONE Championship, Roman Kryklia.

Going into the bout undefeated under the ONE banner, Kryklia is the holder of not one but two world championships, claiming both the ONE light heavyweight title and Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix championship. The Ukrainian knockout artist will look to add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection and solidify his legacy as a two-sport world champion.

Will Kryklia capture gold for the third time, or will the Australian newcomer make a splash in his ONE Championship debut?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.