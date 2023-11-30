“That was not my last chance” – Superbon confident he’ll have his rematch with Chingiz Allazov down the road

Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn lamented losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to Chingiz Allazov earlier this year but believes it was not the end for him and he will get a chance to seize the title back.

Superbon was knocked out by ‘Chinga’ in the second round of their title clash at ONE Fight Night 6 in January. It effectively ended his reign as champion after just one successful title defense.

While disappointed at what went down in said fight, the 33-year-old kickboxing ace is not giving himself too much of a hard time for it, staying patient as he awaits for another crack at Chingiz Allazov.

Superbon made this clear in an interview with Nickynachat on YouTube, saying:

“That was not my last chance. It can be fixed, but it takes time. Right now, I’ll have to wait for another chance to correct it.”

Check out the interview below:

Just as he is keeping an eye on getting back the kickboxing gold, Superbon has turned his attention as well to other conquests, including seizing the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title from reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The two top strikers will battle for it at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will mark the second defense of Tawanchai of the world title he won in September last year, where he dethroned former division king Petchmorakot Petchyindee by unanimous decision.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Striking coach sees Superbon winning over Tawanchai

The headlining title showdown between Tawanchai and Superbon next month has many in the fighting game excited for the explosiveness that both fighters will be bringing. One of them is a striking coach, who sees a tight contest going down with Superbon winning.

JP Gallacher, striking coach of Scottish fighter Nico Carrillo, has Superbon claiming the win and the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title over Tawanchai, citing the veteran fighter’s experience coming into play.

The coach shared to the South China Morning Post:

“I know a lot of people are scared of Tawanchai’s power, but I don't really know if Superbon is going to be fazed by that. I think it'll go to points, to be honest. I don't see a knockout but I see Superbon winning that.”

Watch the interview below:

The Tawanchai-Superbon clash headlines ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Bangkok. Incidentally, Gallacher’s ward, Carrillo, will also be part of the proceedings, battling Thai legend Nong-O Hama in a featured bantamweight Muay Thai collision.