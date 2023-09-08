“That left hook is disgusting” - Fans can’t help but feel in awe of Liam Harrison’s sick career highlights

For nearly a quarter century, Liam Harrison has been putting on highlight-reel-worthy performances inside the ring.

Making his ONE Championship debut in 2019, ‘Hitman’ has established himself as one of the most exciting strikers in all of combat sports. His incredible first-round knockouts against the likes of Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai made him an instant fan favorite and paved his way toward a ONE world title opportunity in August 2022.

Tragically, his world title tilt with then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Nong-O Hama ended early due to a devastating leg injury, but more than later, ‘Hitman’ is surging toward his highly anticipated return to the Circle.

“23 years of highlight reel KOs and still a few more left to come,” Harrison wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of incredible work over the years.

Fans on the social media platform offered words of encouragement in response to the series of highlights and expressed their excitement over Harrison’s inevitable return to the Circle.

“That left hook is disgusting 🤣💪🏿💥”

“Cannot wait to see 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 in the ring again!!!💪💪💪”

“Left hook🔥🔥👏👏👏🙏 CAMPIONE”

“Dropping bombs 🔥”

“The coldest!”

“Love it man ! Keep it going … thank you 🙏 for all the inspiration for the rest of us mortals … 🙏🙏💪”

Now on the backend of his already iconic career, Liam Harrison is determined to make one more run toward the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, a world title currently held by fellow British striker Jonathan Haggerty.

Should ‘Hitman’ earn his way back to the main event, fans could be treated to an all-Brit battle, paving the way for ONE Championship to make its long-awaited debut in the UK.