"That was like a 4/10" - Fans in splits as Dustin Poirier gets "cooked, grilled, burned" over title fight stats while judging hometown Roast Battle

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Mar 02, 2025 03:18 GMT
Fans react to roast video of Dustin Poirier. [Images courtesy: Getty]

The theme of Dustin Poirier's championship aspirations in the UFC can be summed up as a tale of near misses. The former UFC interim lightweight champion fell short on three occasions to capture the undisputed throne and is seemingly gearing up for the final fight of his storied career.

Hometown hero Poirier recently served as the judge at the Lafayette Comedy Roast Battle. As comedians Ken Edwards and Joshua Jordan traded savage burns, Poirier was tasked with the role of picking a winner. He ultimately picked Joshua as the winner, but Ken wouldn't let that slide without a final dig.

Ken went on to roast Poirier with a playful jab on his failed attempts to capture the undisputed UFC title. He said:

"Listen, I'm not going to fight you. Listen, I ain't scared of you [Poirier]. I know how to take you down, bro. All I got to do is get behind the title, and you'll never reach me."

Check out the clip from the roast battle below:

Several fans reacted to the playful dig at Poirier's expense, writing:

"That was like a 4/10."
"Cooked, grilled, burned!"
"Damn why would you do DP like that."
"Should have said give up your neck for the gilly [guillotine choke submission] attempt."
"He would whoop the three of u at the same time easy."
"Merab [Dvalishvili] would be trying to square up."
Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to roast video of Dustin Poirier. [Screenshots courtesy: @fight_riddle on Instagram]

Poirier is gearing up for a last fight inside the octagon in what could be the final fight of his UFC career that has lasted over a decade. He dismissed the idea of a fight against Paddy Pimblett, claiming that he's only focused on a "legends only" encounter.

The 36-year-old was last seen inside the cage against Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title contest. He lost the fight by submission in the fifth round.

More from Sportskeeda
