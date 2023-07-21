"That little shrimp took him 5 rounds" - Colby Covington dismisses Islam Makhachev's chances at welterweight 

Colby Covington is currently focused on securing a title fight with reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Unfortunately, the UFC is yet to announce anything official. There have been no dates, just the possibility that 'Rocky' might defend his title at UFC 295.

So, in a recent interview with Submission Radio, 'Chaos' offered his thoughts on countless subjects, including the UFC 295 rumors and even Islam Makhachev's expressed desire to challenge Leon Edwards. On the topic of the Dagestani's prospects at welterweight, Covington was dismissive.

The former interim welterweight champion mentioned Alexander Volkanovski's success against Islam Makhachev as a reason for why he'd do poorly at 170 pounds, especially against him. Covington's exact words are as follows:

"Oh my gosh, did you see what that little Australian midget almost did to him? He had him melted. That's a little 45-pound midget, that's a little shrimp, that I put on the barbie over in Australia, you know? A little barbecue. Put a little f*****g, little shrimp on the barbie, so, I mean that little shrimp took him five rounds and had him beat. Like, he needs to worry about defending his title, and beating that little 45-pounder."

Fans of Covington are still waiting for an official date for his next fight. The All-American last fought Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, winning the bout via unanimous decision. After an absence from the sport, he reemerged as the backup fighter for the Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman trilogy bout at UFC 286.

His willingness to cut weight on such short notice convinced the promotion to reward his efforts with a guaranteed title fight.

Why has Colby Covington been away for so long?

Colby Covington isn't the most active fighter on the roster. He usually fights once per year, but the reason behind his absence from the promotion was due to an alleged brawl that broke out between him and Jorge Masvidal after their UFC 272 fight was settled.

Colby Covington was allegedly attacked by Jorge Masvidal outside of a Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach. The assault reportedly led to Covington suffering a chipped tooth. The legal issues he found himself engulfed in due to the alleged assault likely impacted his ability to take fights.