MMA fans are wishing a speedy recovery to a former UFC champ Jan Blachowicz after he recently showed off a new scar following surgery, indicating that he could be out of action for a lengthy period.

The former light heavyweight champion took to X, where shared a photo of his shoulder post-surgery. He mentioned that he will need to undergo another surgery due to the severity of the injury and noted that it will keep him sidelined longer than anticipated as a result:

"First shoulder operated on. Unfortunately, there was too much work to do with one, so they couldn't fix both at once. Another surgery soon. I'll have to wait a little longer to come back. I wish you all Merry Christmas!"

Tweet regarding Jan Blachowicz's surgery

MMA fans commented on what appears to be a long road to recovery before Blachowicz can return to the octagon. They wished him a speedy recovery along with their well wishes for the holidays, writing:

"That looks like a serious repair."

"Quick recovery and join the game soon champ!"

"Are there 4 arthroscopy entry points AND an incision? That's a lot of work"

"Adversity is a gift Jan, you know that. Persevere and you will be back stronger!"

"Hoping for a good recovery! You'll be brand new for sure. Happy Holidays!"

"Ahhh man this sucks recover quickly, Merry Christmas"

Fan reaction tweets

Remaining in good spirits is a good sign for the former UFC champion as he doesn't appear to be contemplating retirement due to the setback. However, the timetable for his return remains to be seen.

Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya teases a return to the octagon

Israel Adesanya recently dropped a massive teaser regarding his return to the octagon after originally stating that he wouldn't compete until 2027.

While speaking to IFL TV, the former UFC champion brought up that he has been the most active fighter in the promotion, which resulted in him needing some time off. He mentioned that fans will see him back in the octagon much sooner:

"I had four fights in fourteen months as a champion in the UFC. That's unheard of. I was the most active champion - not fighter - champion in the league, so life has forced me to take some time off and I will, but you will see me soon."

