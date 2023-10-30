“That made me laugh a little bit” – Jonathan Haggerty says Fabricio Andrade’s antics amuse him

Fabricio Andrade has always been one to get under the skin of his opponents, but Jonathan Haggerty has remained unflappable heading into their November superfight.

Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, will take on ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3. The two world champions will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty said he didn't pay too much attention to Andrade’s antics on social media.

Andrade is known to use whatever trick in the book to throw his opponents off their psyches. He also put “the face of ONE Championship” on his Instagram bio, a feat that managed to get a chuckle out of Haggerty.

‘The General’ said:

“Match that theme? Yeah, I'm not too sure if I'm honest, but yeah, I guess it might be the same energy, you know. If he says he's the face of ONE Championship on his Instagram bio, that made me laugh a little bit. Maybe just the same energy is good energy, really. You need that energy as a fighter. You need that, that confidence, that energy. So yeah, props to him also.”

While both Andrade and Haggerty are fully capable of cutting promos, the two have largely differing personalities.

Andrade is a brash trash talker, and that part of his game was evident during his rivalry with John Lineker for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title. ‘Wonder Boy’ wore a shirt with Lineker’s face positioned on a chicken’s head. He even translated for Lineker, who barely spoke English, during their face-to-face interviews just to hammer home the point.

As for Haggerty, he keeps the trash talk to a minimum and would hype himself up instead of going at it with his opponents.

Haggerty’s best piece of mic work, though, might be his post-fight celebration following his historic upset over Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9.

His “doubt me now” one-liner during his post-fight interview has become his mantra, and he could even bring that same energy when he faces Andrade in the same arena where he won his current world title.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.