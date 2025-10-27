“That could play a part” - Nong-O says Rodtang becoming a father has made him even more dangerous

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand knows how newfound inspiration can transform a fighter's competitive fire.The 38-year-old icon recognizes that fatherhood can make the dangerous Rodtang Jitmuangnon even more lethal when they square off at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.On November 16, these two Thai fan-favorites will set their friendship aside for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Rodtang and his wife, Aida Looksaikongdin, welcomed a new life into this world following the birth of their son, Zlatan.Nong-O witnessed how extremely happy Rodtang is these days and knows he’ll be more motivated than ever to recapture his lost crown.Speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O noted that ‘The Iron Man’s' competitive drive has never been higher heading into ONE 173:&quot;A father would want to do his best to show his child that he can do it. So, that could play a part. Rodtang is now a father. I am a father. So, that's relatable.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith two sons of his own, Nong-O understands the profound experience of raising children while competing at the highest level.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on Nong-O vs Rodtang and full ONE 173 news and updates.Nong-O looking to crack Rodtang's legendary iron chinWhen he gets it going, Rodtang is a freight train that mows down everything in its path.'The Iron Man' is also a brick house, whose insane durability will go down in the annals of combat sports history.Nong-O knows that knocking out his extremely tough compatriot might be next to impossible.Still, the 38-year-old veteran is willing to try. He told ONE:&quot;It would be really challenging to have a knockout in this fight. So, I would love to win by score. But if there is good timing, I would totally go for the knockout because I've been preparing so many forms of strikes. Knocking out Rodtang would be hard, but if there's a chance, I'll try to do it.&quot;