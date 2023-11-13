"That question mark would’ve been a KO" - Fans react as Michael Bisping almost catches Dillon Danis with a leg kick in playful backstage scuffle

Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis have often jibed at one another over the past few years, primarily via social media. The two MMA personalities ended up facing off in person this past Saturday night (November 11, 2023).

UFC analyst and former UFC middleweight champion Bisping and ex-Bellator MMA star Danis were in attendance for the UFC 295 event that transpired at MSG (Madison Square Garden) in New York on Saturday. Prior to the event, 'El Jefe' had taken to Twitter (X) to suggest that he'd attend UFC 295 and possibly have a street fight against Bisping.

While it's unclear why the BJJ savant tweeted against Bisping, it likely was because the latter had often criticized Danis' career trajectory and his tendency to withdraw from scheduled fights.

In their backstage encounter at UFC 295, Danis mockingly shoved 'The Count.' Meanwhile, Bisping threw a playful leg kick-turned-question mark kick. They then laughingly shook hands and embraced.

The MMA community chimed in after Bisping tweeted a video clip of the incident. One fan indicated that the UFC Hall of Famer and retired MMA athlete could've probably KO'd Danis with the kick:

"That question mark would’ve been a ko"

Several other fans opined that Michael Bisping could've knocked Dillon Danis out if he wanted to. One Twitter user picked him to KO 'El Jefe' in round one in a potential fight. Another fan jested that although Bisping is operating with just one eye, he'd still pick him to defeat Danis.

Some fans implied that 'El Jefe' is simply pursuing another payday, alluding to his recent celebrity crossover boxing match against Logan Paul. Furthermore, another fan insinuated that Danis doesn't deserve the attention he's getting, labeling the American grappler as Conor McGregor's "butler."

The fan proceeded to allude that Danis' biggest achievements are bullying former Disney actor Logan Paul's partner Nina Agdal and being in the crowd during a notable McGregor fight.

Check out a few screenshots of fan reactions to the Danis-Bisping encounter below:

Screenshots of fan reactions

Dillon Danis sounds off on Logan Paul and Nina Agdal as they attend UFC 295 event

Dillon Danis was thoroughly out-boxed by YouTuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul at the Misfits Boxing event on October 14, 2023, and eventually lost the fight via DQ (Disqualification).

Akin to Danis, Paul and his fiance, Nina Agdal, were also in attendance at the UFC 295 event on November 11, 2023. Continuing his feud against the couple, 'El Jefe' posted the following expletive-laced tweet as they arrived at MSG for UFC 295:

"I'm in the same section better hide you little bit*h and you little h*e"

In another tweet, Dillon Danis claimed that UFC CEO Dana White had permitted him to use the octagon for an MMA bout against Logan Paul after UFC 295. Following his release from Bellator MMA in October 2023, Danis has been lobbying to be signed by the UFC, in addition to calling out well-known UFC fighters such as Paddy Pimblett.

