“That has been a really good outlet for me” – Angela Lee on how journaling helped her battle mental health struggles

The last few weeks have been incredibly difficult for the former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee. But she hopes that by making herself vulnerable, she can help others.

In the build-up to ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Lee revealed everything about the battles that she has faced behind the curtain throughout her career.

Following the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria in December last year, Lee decided that it was time to use everything that she has been through as a positive by working to benefit and inspire others with her story.

Since vacating the title and announcing her retirement from MMA inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium last month, the 27-year-old has been diving deep into her personal life through a set of interviews.

In her appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Lee spoke about the coping mechanisms that she has used to help her fight her own battles on a day-to-day basis.

Through her non-profit organization, Fightstory, she hopes to continue encouraging others to share their stories, reach out for help and aid each other:

“I do have some tools that I use to help me with my mental health and they may not seem amazing or extraordinary, they're really basic simple things, but it is what helps me and it may or may not be the same for whoever's listening but it's important that you kind of take the time to see what works for you.”

Angela Lee went on to say that by doing these little things on a consistent basis helps to relieve the pressure that she faces each and every day.

For the former world champion, self-reflecting has been a huge part of keeping her positive and helping her to express the negative thoughts:

“So for me, some things that really helps with my mental health is I love to self-reflect. I also do a lot of journaling or typing in my phone and like just writing thoughts down, writing how I'm feeling or writing something that's on my mind or on my heart. I feel like that has been a really good outlet for me over the years when I'm not quite comfortable enough to talk to someone about it at least, you know, those thoughts and emotions are getting out there.”

There isn’t one simple answer for how to improve or cope with your mental health. But through Fightstory, Lee hopes to encourage people to help each other and, most importantly, know that nobody is alone and help is always just around the corner.

Watch the full interview below: