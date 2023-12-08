“That’s always a good sign” – Alex Roberts confident his power doubles in four-ounce gloves since his "knuckles get sore"

Alex Roberts has got a lot on his table ahead of his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 17.

For his first outing inside the Circle, “The Viking” is going straight in at the deep end by competing in the main event where the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship will be on the line.

Roberts’ success in Muay Thai is what put him on ONE Championship’s roster as a fighter that could have a big impact on the roster but even that presents a new challenge for him.

For the first time in his career, the Aussie will compete in the four-ounce gloves that make any fight unpredictable, let alone a contest between two heavyweight strikers.

Roberts spoke about his experience with the gloves during a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“I've done sparring in four ounces before, but yeah, I haven't actually fought a fight in the small gloves. But because I've got some MMA friends, I’ve sparred with them and I've done a little bit of work in the little gloves. So, it’s been good to sort of transition over a little bit and feel that. And yeah, if you punch too hard your knuckles get sore. So, that's always a good sign.”

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Alex Roberts appears to be taking all these challenges in his stride

The prospect of a main event world championship fight on your debut under a new ruleset would be enough to overwhelm any fighter but Alex Roberts remains poised.

All of those factors aside, there remains the biggest challenge of all and that is his opponent on December 8.

ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and heavyweight kickboxing World Grand Prix winner Roman Kryklia is yet to taste defeat inside the Circle through five appearances.

The two heavyweight specialists will go toe-to-toe at Lumpinee where only one man can leave as the first ever ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.