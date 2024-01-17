"That’s what he deserves" – Liam Harrison says Nong-O deserves to "go out in style" after illustrious career

Liam Harrison would like to see Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama pick up a few wins before putting a cap on his iconic career.

Making his ONE Championship debut in 2018, Nong-O scored 10 straight victories. He finished some of the biggest names in the art of eight limbs, including Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK Saenchai, Felipe Lobo, and Liam Harrison.

However, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder now finds himself reflecting on back-to-back knockout losses.

After suffering a brutal first-round KO against current two-sport champion Jonathan Haggerty, Nong-O failed to bounce back, succumbing to a second-round stoppage loss against Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December.

Now 37 years old, Nong-O may be closing in on the end of his career, but Harrison would like to see the striking icon pick up a few solid wins before riding off into the sunset:

“Maybe if he's going to carry on fighting up can put him in with some guys that are a similar age to him, let him bow out with a few wins, and go out in style because that's what he deserves,” Harrison said while speaking about his former opponent with the South China Morning Post.

See the full interview below:

Liam Harrison knows firsthand how dangerous Nong-O is inside the circle

Despite being on the back end of his career, Nong-O Hama remains an undeniably dangerous opponent for any man who steps inside the circle with him.

Liam Harrison knows this all too well, having competed against the Thai at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

Stepping into his first ONE world title opportunity, ‘Hitman’ was determined to deliver the performance of a lifetime. Instead, he found himself on the canvas clutching his knee just past the two-minute mark of the opening round following an absolutely vicious leg kick from the then-champion.

The injury forced Harrison to undergo surgery, missing all of 2023. Fully recovered, ‘Hitman’ is gearing up for a big return in 2024, but thus far, no official announcements have been made regarding who will be his first opponent back.