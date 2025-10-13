  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "That's my goal" - Nabil Anane lays out plan for total multi-division domination

"That's my goal" - Nabil Anane lays out plan for total multi-division domination

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 13, 2025 13:17 GMT
ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane. [Image: ONE Championship]
ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane. [Image: ONE Championship]

Thai-Algerian striking machine Nabil Anane isn't satisfied with ruling just one division—he wants to conquer them all.

Ad

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will make his first world title defense against reigning bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Ahead of the high-stakes showdown, the 21-year-old laid out his ambitious vision to rule over multiple divisions in the world's largest martial arts organization.

"One of my dreams is to be one of the best in every division that I'll fight," Nabil Anane told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"If in bantamweight there are no more opponents, I'll move up to featherweight, and I'll do the best in featherweight also. And when I clean up all of featherweight, I'll be the best in lightweight. That's what I want to be. That's my goal."

The Team Mehdi Zatout warrior has backed up his bold talk with dominant performances since suffering a debut loss to 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

Ad

He has racked up seven wins in a row, including a wicked first-round finish of Nico Carrillo and a redemption win over Superlek in their rematch at ONE 172 in Saitama this past March.

Fight fans can secure their seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri by following this link. Those tuning in from around the world can head to watch.onefc.com for details on how to watch the blockbuster spectacle from their region.

Ad
Ad

Striking legend Buakaw is perplexed by Nabil Anane's build

Nabil Anane's freakish six-foot-four frame has caught the attention of many, including multi-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Buakaw Banchamek.

The 42-year-old living legend took to his YouTube channel (@buakawboxing) shortly after Anane's dominant outing against Superlek, commanding the 21-year-old's ability to use his natural gift to neutralize opponents' attacks.

"He's so tall, you don't even know where to aim," Buakaw said.

Could Anane put his height and reach advantage to good use in his all-champion showdown with five-foot-six Haggerty at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan?

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications