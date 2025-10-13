"That's my goal" - Nabil Anane lays out plan for total multi-division domination

Thai-Algerian striking machine Nabil Anane isn't satisfied with ruling just one division—he wants to conquer them all.The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will make his first world title defense against reigning bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.Ahead of the high-stakes showdown, the 21-year-old laid out his ambitious vision to rule over multiple divisions in the world's largest martial arts organization.&quot;One of my dreams is to be one of the best in every division that I'll fight,&quot; Nabil Anane told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview.&quot;If in bantamweight there are no more opponents, I'll move up to featherweight, and I'll do the best in featherweight also. And when I clean up all of featherweight, I'll be the best in lightweight. That's what I want to be. That's my goal.&quot;The Team Mehdi Zatout warrior has backed up his bold talk with dominant performances since suffering a debut loss to 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.He has racked up seven wins in a row, including a wicked first-round finish of Nico Carrillo and a redemption win over Superlek in their rematch at ONE 172 in Saitama this past March.Fight fans can secure their seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri by following this link. Those tuning in from around the world can head to watch.onefc.com for details on how to watch the blockbuster spectacle from their region. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStriking legend Buakaw is perplexed by Nabil Anane's build Nabil Anane's freakish six-foot-four frame has caught the attention of many, including multi-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Buakaw Banchamek.The 42-year-old living legend took to his YouTube channel (@buakawboxing) shortly after Anane's dominant outing against Superlek, commanding the 21-year-old's ability to use his natural gift to neutralize opponents' attacks.&quot;He's so tall, you don't even know where to aim,&quot; Buakaw said.Could Anane put his height and reach advantage to good use in his all-champion showdown with five-foot-six Haggerty at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan?