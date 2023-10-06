"That's gonna f**k w/ cardio" - UFC world reacts to Bobby Green admitting he smokes 15 blunts a day

MMA fans have been reacting after UFC lightweight Bobby Green revealed that he smokes marijuana up to 15 times a day.

Green is currently set to main event UFC Fight Night 229 this weekend, as he prepares to face Grant Dawson. 'King' heads into the fight off the back of a Performance of the Night win over Tony Ferguson, submitting the veteran in the final seconds of the third round.

Dawson currently sits at No.10 in the 155lb rankings and is undefeated in his last 9 bouts.

Ahead of their clash this weekend, Bobby Green appeared on the JAXXON podcast, where he claimed that he smokes '15 blunts' daily, even during a training camp. He stated:

"I smoke weed, but I don't just smoke weed like, I don't hit no pins or no joints. I just smoke blunts. I'm smoking 15 of those a day, I'm not talking about the little ones either."

Fans have since been reacting to Green's revelation, with many questioning what the physical and financial costs are from smoking that amount. One fan wrote:

"That's gonna f**k w/ cardio"

Another fan wondered whether or not that's where Bobby Green was spending his UFC pay cheque:

"So that’s how he uses his money?"

X user @hedgeandtrap hilariously stated that the drug has to be poor quality if Green is even walking around after smoking 15. They added:

"Gotta be some sh*t weed because wtf"

Bobby Green feels 'honored' to fight in first main event for the UFC

Bobby Green is set to main event the first UFC event of his career as he prepares to face Grant Dawson at UFC Vegas 80 this weekend.

Green signed with the promotion back in 2013 and has since made a staggering 22 walks to the octagon. At the age of 37 and after a career full of big victories and setbacks, 'King' will now make his first walk to the cage as the main event.

Speaking to the press ahead of his bout this weekend, Green expressed his immense pride at being handed the headline slot for the first time in his career. He said:

"It's amazing to be the main event, to get the honor, get the posters. This was on my bucket list. I'm gonna get like two or three [of the posters] and put them in my homes. It's a blessing to be a main event and thank you to my company for picking me."

