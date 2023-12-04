“That’s about all he has” – Luke Lessei says Jo Nattawut’s aggression and power won’t faze him

Luke Lessei is just days away from making his ONE Championship debut with a huge opportunity on his hands.

The 27-year-old American will step into ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8 looking to capitalize on his opponent’s recent streak of losses inside the circle.

‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut has proven his credibility at the top of the sport, and while he has suffered consecutive losses in his recent fights, the stats alone don’t tell the full story.

Having come up short to some of the best in the world during his time with the promotion, his back against the wall only makes Nattawut a more dangerous opponent.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lessei spoke about his opponent and what he brings to the table, anticipating him to come forward and push the pace:

“He’s gonna be ready to fight. I’m not saying he’s only a tough guy and he doesn’t think, but I think that’s about all he has is, he’s an aggressive powerful, high level fighter.”

Luke Lessei among one of many fighters looking to make a statement at ONE Fight Night 17

Taking on an opponent like Nattwut on your debut is a tall order, but ONE Championship clearly spotted something special about Luke Lessei when they scouted him.

He isn’t the only fighter on this all-striking card that finds himself coming into the promotion where the odds may be stacked against him.

While that may seem daunting, it can also be an incredibly advantageous position by having everything to gain on your announcement to the ONE fans.

One half of the main event, Australia’s Alex Roberts, is in a similar position as he makes his ONE debut against world champion Roman Kryklia.

This kind of opportunity is something that most fighters will never experience and both Lessei and Roberts will look to shake up entire divisions by causing upsets on their debuts.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.