 “That’s where my heart lies” – Jackie Buntan prefers to stick to striking, remains open to try ‘interesting’ jiu-jitsu

While Jackie Buntan will always be a striker at heart, she’s certainly open to giving jiu-jitsu a try.

Since making her ONE Championship debut in 2021, Boxing Works standout Jackie Buntan has established herself as one of the best strikers in all of women’s combat sports.

Thus far, she has earned victories over strawweight notables including Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, Belarusian bombshell Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Australian standout Diandra Martin.

With a stronghold on the stand-up game, many fight fans are wondering if Jackie Buntan will ever make the move to mixed martial arts. Well, don’t hold your breath.

Speaking with Alex Wendling in a recent interview, Buntan revealed that she would be willing to give jiu-jitsu a shot, but striking will always be her first love.

“Preferably, only striking,” Buntan said. “I'm totally open to trying any of that jiu-jitsu, always seems interesting, seems very technical. But no, just striking. That's where my heart lies.”

Earning three straight victories upon entering the promotion, Jackie Buntan earned herself a title opportunity against teen phenom Smilla Sundell for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

After five intense rounds of action, Sundell’s hand was raised, handing Buntan the first loss of her ONE career.

Since then, she has bounced back with back-to-back wins against Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin. Those wins were good enough to earn her a rematch with Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. Sadly, Buntan was forced to withdraw from the contest.

“This was a very difficult decision for me to make and is still difficult to sit with but it’s a decision that I know is for the best,” Buntan announced on Instagram. “I will not be fighting on One Fight Night 14, September 29th due to family matters. I ask you all to respect my privacy. Thank you to everyone who is constantly supporting me… this is just a small pause. I’ll be back 🙏🏼”

Buntan has not yet booked her return to the Circle as of yet, but fight fans will be eagerly awaiting her next appearance.