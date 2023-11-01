“That's home sweet home” – Tye Ruotolo spent bulk of his training camp for Magomed Abdulkadirov at Atos HQ

To properly prepare for his opportunity to become a ONE world champion, submission specialist Tye Ruotolo returned to the familiar confines of Atos jiu-jitsu headquarters in California.

On Friday night, November 3, Ruotolo will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok as ONE Championship is set to crown the first-ever welterweight submission grappling world champion. Standing in Tye Rutolo’s way of making history will be Dagestani wrestling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov.

Speaking with ONE ahead of his highly anticipated world title tilt in The Land of Smiles, Ruotolo revealed that he has remained at his home base, Atos HQ, to prepare for what may very well be the biggest match of his career thus far.

“Yeah, that's that's the main base camp for us over at Atos headquarters in San Diego, and Kade and I do a lot of work with each other, you know, and we'll train up north a little bit too, but for the most part that's home sweet home,” Ruotolo said.

Ruotolo has scored four straight wins since making his promotional debut in 2022. Thus far, he has earned victories over a who’s who of talent under the ONE banner, including Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder, and Dagi Arlsanaliev.

Looking to play spoiler and snap Tye Ruotolo’s impressive streak is Magomed Abdulkadirov, a two-time UWW submission grappling world champion and BJJ black belt with plenty of experience and the skills necessary to shock the world at ONE Fight Night 16.

Will Tye Rutolo get the job done and leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with his first ONE world title, or will Abdulkadirov show the world why Dagestani-style wrestling is better than the rest?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.