“That’s what a human war machine looks like” - Fans gear up for Takeru Segawa’s impending ONE debut

Fans are ready to see Takeru Segawa make his ONE Championship debut.

Earlier this year, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong and his promotion pulled off a phenomenal free agent signing by coming to an agreement with Takeru. Since then, fans have continuously discussed who they want to see the Japanese kickboxing superstar fight under the ONE banner.

ONE recently teased Takeru’s promotional debut by posting a video on Instagram of him working out with the caption:

“Too much power 😳 Who should Takeru face in his ONE debut? 🥊 @k1takeru”

Numerous fans in the Instagram comment section voiced their opinions on which ONE Championship superstar should fight Takeru Segawa first:

“We wanna see Takeru fight in ONE soon. 🔥🔥🔥”

“rodtang & superlek 🔥”

“Danial Williams!”

“Can’t wait for this guys debut 🇯🇵👊🏼🔥"

“Haggerty or Mamouldi”

“I just wanna see him in @onechampionship first 🔥😤🤯”

“@jondibella”

“that's what a human machine war looks like 😂🔥”

The following fighters were most mentioned as potential opponents for Takeru Segawa - Rodtang (ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion), Superlek (ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion), Jonathan Haggerty (ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion), Danial Williams, Jonathan Di Bella (ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion), and Elias Mahmoudi.

There are many options for Takeru moving forward, but the most intriguing is arguably Rodtang. The stylistic matchup between the Japanese superstar and ‘The Iron Man’ has generated plenty of interest from fans, leading to Chatri Sityodtong teasing the potential fight happening in Tokyo.

Takeru last fought on June 24, defeating Bailey Sugden with a fifth-round knockout for the ISKA and KGP K-1 world lightweight title. Meanwhile, Rodtang is coming off a unanimous decision loss in a close non-title Muay Thai fight against Superlek in September of this year.