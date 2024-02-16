“That’s what I’m coming for” – Jonathan Haggerty aiming for another highlight-reel finish at ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty is excited to kick off his title reign at ONE Fight Night 19 by going and producing another highlight reel knockout.

In 2023, the Brit claimed both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships by delivering two of the best finishes of his entire career.

His first-round knockout against Nong-O shocked the Muay Thai world, only for him to follow it up by becoming a two-sport world champion with his show of class against Fabricio Andrade.

‘The General’ now looks to add Felipe Lobo to this list when the Brazilian challenges him for his Muay Thai gold on February 16.

Riding high on of his recent run of performances, the champ is confident of going three-for-three on finishes in his recent fights.

Jonathan Haggerty told the South China Morning Post that putting Lobo away is his prime focus on fight night:

“You can [expect] a knockout because that's what I'm coming for, coming for a knockout. It’s going to be explosive, you know. Plus, if he's talking the way he is and he brings that same heat to the ring, it's going to be a great fight, you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty cannot afford to become overconfident

Becoming the champion is one thing, but many former titleholders will tell you that staying at the top is where the real hard work begins and that’s what awaits Jonathan Haggerty.

The British striker was always going to come into his first defense full of confidence and from what he has said during fight week, it doesn’t look like that has allowed him to take his eye off the ball.

He’s set to be a big favorite against Felipe Lobo but that doesn’t mean that the fight is already a predetermined result.

Haggerty will search for the finish, and many will expect him to find it but ultimately, his main focus is on keeping hold of that belt by any means necessary.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.