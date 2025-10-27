"That's nasty" - Paddy Pimblett shares honest take on Tom Aspinall suffering double eye-poke at UFC 321

Paddy Pimblett was disappointed to see Tom Aspinall sustain an eye injury at UFC 321.Aspinall headlined UFC 321 in a heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. However, their fight was cut short after Gane delivered an unintentional double eye-poke, leaving the Brit unable to continue, prompting referee Jason Herzog to rule it a no contest.Pimblett recently shared his live reaction on his Instagram account and expressed his displeasure:''Aspinall's nose is bleeding there, sort of pop nose. Ony a bit of blood though lad, we've all had that. Oh but that was an eye poker innit? That was both eyes as well. That wasn't just his finger in one eye. Fingers went in both eyes, it's not even like he just poked them in one lad. Just pushed both his fingers into his eyes. I can't see as he just said. Lad if this does end like this, this'll be one of the worst pay per views in UFC's history. One of the biggest disappointments ever when it comes to a card. Yeah, that's nasty the way both them fingers going there. He hasn't fought in 15 months and then this fight can't end like this. It's done.''He continued:''Heavy that. I don't know really what Tom's meant to do there. We can't see, he can't be fighting. I know Bisping fought with one eye, but that was because he had to. Tom doesn't have to fight with one eye. So hopefully they just get that fight booked again because that was shaping up to be Tom's toughest test he's ever had in the UFC. As long as Tom's eyes' okay, get that fight back on early next year. if they're ready to go by the end of this year, get it on the December pay-per-view.''Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDana White talks about Paddy Pimblett's potential matchup with Ilia TopuriaPaddy Pimblett is rumored to challenge Ilia Topuria for the lightweight gold at UFC 324 next year.In a recent conversation with TNT Sports, UFC CEO Dana White gave his thoughts on the potential title fight:''We’re always exploring lots of different things. Listen, obviously it’s a fun fight, people would like to see that. But I don’t know. As of right now, no, we haven’t made that fight. We’re trying to figure out what’s next for Topuria.'' [7:22 of the interview]