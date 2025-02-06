“That’s one thing I’m looking at” - Filipino mauler Jeremy Pacatiw says he’s cautious of Ibragim Dauev’s underrated striking

Jeremy Pacatiw wants to be sure that he's got all his bases covered when he heads to one of the most critical matches of his ONE Championship career.

The Filipino rising star will take on Ibragim Dauev in a pivotal bantamweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 28 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Pacatiw acknowledged that Dauev's wrestling would be the biggest threat in their Bangkok showdown.

Pacatitw, however, stressed that he'll still be wary of Dauev's underrated striking when they step between the ropes.

"His strength is his wrestling, sure, but I’m not underestimating his striking. He’s got the height and reach advantage on me, so that’s one thing I’m looking at," said Jeremy Pacatiw.

Dauev is one of the taller bantamweight fighters, standing at 5-foot-10 and with a wingspan of 74 inches. Pacatiw, meanwhile, stands at 5-foot-7 and has a reach of 68.11 inches.

Despite his wrestling background, Dauev has four knockouts on his resume, one more than his mark of three submissions. The Dagestani rising star has a perfect 9-0 record in his career.

Pacatiw, meanwhile, is a natural striker due to his sanda background, but 'The Juggernaut' has preferred his uncanny grappling during his ONE Championship tenure.

The Lions Nation MMA standout is 3-1 in the promotion, his lone loss a defeat to ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, and is coming off back-to-back submissions against Tial Thang and Wang Shuo.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jeremy Pacatiw bares his mindset ahead of his matchup against Ibragim Dauev

Jeremy Pacatiw's fight extends beyond the ring or the cage.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Pacatiw said he's always maintained an undying mindset even if he's not fighting.

The 28-year-old stressed the importance of always trying to improve one's self no matter the situation:

"As a martial artist, I learned a lot. You really need to put in the work and you should have the right attitude for it. You need to have perseverance no matter what happens in life, you have to get up. Life can be unpredictable, but you have to get up and continue the race until the end."

