  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "That’s seriously insane" - MMA X stunned as lucky fan reacts after netting 51x cashout betting only $500 on rare submission at UFC Vegas 102

"That’s seriously insane" - MMA X stunned as lucky fan reacts after netting 51x cashout betting only $500 on rare submission at UFC Vegas 102

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Feb 16, 2025 04:22 GMT
Fans react to a UFC Vegas 102 bettor
Fans react to a UFC Vegas 102 bettor's substantial payout. [Images courtesy: @valterwalkerufc on Instagram and @MattyBetss on X]

A fan got incredibly lucky at UFC Vegas 102 after correctly predicting a rare submission finish, leading to a massive payout. The bet was placed on Valter Walker to defeat Don’Tale Mayes via a heel hook, which came to fruition at the 1:17 mark of the first round.

Ad

During the fight, Walker wasted no time asserting dominance, quickly closing the distance and taking Mayes to the ground. He quickly transitioned into a heel hook submission, forcing Mayes to tap out in just over a minute.

The move, often seen as a specialist’s technique, is rarely used in heavyweight bouts, making it all the more spectacular. The fan, who had placed his bet on the exact outcome of Walker winning by heel hook, saw his $500 wager turn into a massive payout.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With odds set at +5000, the fan walked away with $25,500, a huge reward for betting on the rare submission.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the video below:

Ad

Several fans took to X to react to the substantial cashout at UFC Vegas 102, writing:

"That’s seriously insane, pretty much can’t be topped."
"Cool calm & collected! I would’ve taken my shirt off & lost my mind. Good sh*t fam! Nice hit."
"You ended up putting it in!! Lfg!!! Hahaha, I thought ur boy might’ve talked you out of it."
Ad
"This might be one of the best wins I’ve seen on UFC…. A heel hook??? I didn’t even know that was bearable."
"Damn, he made more than the fighter."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to a UFC Vegas 102 bettor&#039;s substantial payout. [Screenshots courtesy: @MattyBetss on X]
Fans react to a UFC Vegas 102 bettor's substantial payout. [Screenshots courtesy: @MattyBetss on X]

In the headliner of UFC Vegas 102, Jared Cannonier mounted a solid comeback after trailing behind in the initial rounds to defeat Gregory Rodrigues by TKO in the fourth round. In the co-main event, Youssef Zalal claimed a unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar, while Edmen Shahbazyan secured a first-round TKO against Dylan Budka.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी