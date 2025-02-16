"That’s seriously insane" - MMA X stunned as lucky fan reacts after netting 51x cashout betting only $500 on rare submission at UFC Vegas 102

A fan got incredibly lucky at UFC Vegas 102 after correctly predicting a rare submission finish, leading to a massive payout. The bet was placed on Valter Walker to defeat Don’Tale Mayes via a heel hook, which came to fruition at the 1:17 mark of the first round.

During the fight, Walker wasted no time asserting dominance, quickly closing the distance and taking Mayes to the ground. He quickly transitioned into a heel hook submission, forcing Mayes to tap out in just over a minute.

The move, often seen as a specialist’s technique, is rarely used in heavyweight bouts, making it all the more spectacular. The fan, who had placed his bet on the exact outcome of Walker winning by heel hook, saw his $500 wager turn into a massive payout.

With odds set at +5000, the fan walked away with $25,500, a huge reward for betting on the rare submission.

Check out the video below:

Several fans took to X to react to the substantial cashout at UFC Vegas 102, writing:

"That’s seriously insane, pretty much can’t be topped."

"Cool calm & collected! I would’ve taken my shirt off & lost my mind. Good sh*t fam! Nice hit."

"You ended up putting it in!! Lfg!!! Hahaha, I thought ur boy might’ve talked you out of it."

"This might be one of the best wins I’ve seen on UFC…. A heel hook??? I didn’t even know that was bearable."

"Damn, he made more than the fighter."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to a UFC Vegas 102 bettor's substantial payout. [Screenshots courtesy: @MattyBetss on X]

In the headliner of UFC Vegas 102, Jared Cannonier mounted a solid comeback after trailing behind in the initial rounds to defeat Gregory Rodrigues by TKO in the fourth round. In the co-main event, Youssef Zalal claimed a unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar, while Edmen Shahbazyan secured a first-round TKO against Dylan Budka.

