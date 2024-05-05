"That's a warrior" - Fans applaud Tawanchai's show of respect after knocking out close friend Saemapetch in Singapore

Tawanchai PK Sanechai is being called a "warrior" after showing respect to fellow Muay Thai legend and friend Saemapetch Fairtex in their catchweight bout at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

The Thai superstar went into his bout with Saemapetch in January 2022, knowing that regardless of the outcome, they'd still be brothers after their fight.

That's why, instead of celebrating his quick knockout victory over the Thai legend, Tawanchai walked across the ring to make sure his friend was alright.

Fans on Instagram have lauded Tawanchai's incredible display of compassion and warrior spirit after his throwback video went viral this week.

Tawanchai has since moved up a weight class after defeating Saemapetch and is currently en route to defending his featherweight belt for the third time on Friday, June 7, at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga.

Scheduled to co-headline the main event in Bangkok, Tawanchai is ready to put his rivalry against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut to bed in a rematch for the ages.

ONE 167 airs live and for free in North America via Prime Video.

WATCH: Tawanchai illustrates his signature teep kick with ONE commentator and analyst Mitch Chilson

ONE commentator and analyst Mitch Chilson learned a good number of tricks from Tawanchai, including the champion's signature teep kick.

Other than training for big events, Tawanchai also loves to teach his craft. This year, he planned and delivered Muay Thai seminars in Toronto, Canada, to help promote the growing sport abroad to future generations.

With Mitch Chilson, the Thai superstar happily continues with the same mission with a mini tutorial on how to deliver the most effective teep kick in Muay Thai.

Breaking down one of his signature moves, the clip below details the following steps:

"Don't throw your teep with the toes up, turn the foot sideways. It's harder to catch!"