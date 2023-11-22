“That’s what’s up” - Fans in utter disbelief of Liam Harrison’s insane comeback against Muangthai

Fans are still raving about Liam Harrison’s legendary comeback win against Muangthai.

In April 2022, Harrison returned to action and faced Muangthai at ONE 156. The Leeds native quickly found himself in trouble after getting knocked down twice in the first few minutes. ‘Hitman’ somehow bounced back and knocked down Muanghtai three consecutive times to secure a first-round knockout win.

Harrison’s astonishing win is widely considered one of the greatest comebacks in Muay Thai history. As a result, ONE re-posted highlights of the action-packed war on Instagram with the caption:

“One round, five knockdowns! 🤯 How will Liam Harrison fare against John Lineker on January 12 at ONE Fight Night 18 on @primevideo? @liambadco”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with praise for Harrison:

“The back n forth was crazy 😂🔥”

“Liam 🔥has a will of unbelievable proportions!”

“That’s what’s up👊🏾👊🏾😅”

“What a battle 👏”

“@liambadco is definitely one of the best muay thai fighters ever🔥”

“Both applying pressure great highlights 💪”

“Jesus evenly matched 🤣”

“What a fight! Thank you 🙏 Warriors!!”

Instagram comments

Following his win against Muangthai, Liam Harrison earned a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot against then-world champion Nong-O Hama. Unfortunately for ‘Hitman,’ he suffered a first-round TKO loss due to brutal leg kicks, leading to a severe knee injury that required surgery.

Since then, Harrison has overcome the lengthy recovery process, and he’s scheduled to fight again in early 2024.

What’s next for Liam Harrison?

On January 12, 2024, Liam Harrison will make his highly-anticipated return inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 18. ‘Hitman’ has drawn an unexpected opponent, as he will face John Lineker, a former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, in a Muay Thai bout.

In February of this year, Lineker concluded a two-fight series with Fabricio Andrade by suffering a brutal fourth-round TKO loss.

Since then, ‘Hands of Stone’ has bounced back with an electric last-second knockout against Kim Jae Woong, followed by an impressive unanimous decision win against Stephen Loman in September.

ONE Fight Night 18 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.