"That’s his whole fight purse" - Fans react to Alex Pereira challenging Magomed Ankalaev to wager $200,000 for charity ahead of UFC 313

MMA fans have taken notice of Alex Pereira asking Magomed Ankalaev to bet $200,000 for charity ahead of their title matchup at UFC 313. This sparked enthusiasm among the fans, ready to see them square off inside the octagon.

Ad

Pereira and Ankalaev harbor a lot of animosity toward each other, and they will get the opportunity to resolve their differences inside the cage when the Russian challenges Pereira for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 313. The PPV event will be held on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of their matchup, combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds took to X and shared Pereira's request to Ankalaev about a $200,000 charity bet, which read:

Ad

Trending

''Since you are so confident you will win, $200,000 to the winners charity of choice. Win or lose this will help those in need. It’s in your hands @AliAbdelaziz00 @AnkalaevM''

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan mocked Ankalaev, writing:

''He knows that’s his whole fight purse''

Another chastised Pereira, writing:

''Alex also accepted a fight with the top contender, after avoiding for a year and only accepting lower ranked guys. Now he wants to talk about making bets during Ramadan''

Other fans wrote:

Ad

''Alex has been printing money for a while. This is not a fair proposition''

''Some people quickly forget the value of money. Thanks to the fighting business, you can buy a house and secure your family’s future. And now they propose a bet ! Do no forget @AnkalaevM is fighting during Ramadan and Inshallah he will win. #SomeHasPurpose''

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Pereira made his third title defense by securing a fourth-round knockout win against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. Meanwhile, Ankalaev is coming off a unanimous decision win against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308.

Ad

Magomed Ankalaev aims to secure opening-round finish against Alex Pereira at UFC 313

Magomed Ankalaev will look to dethrone Alex Pereira at UFC 313 and become the new kingpin of the light heavyweight division this weekend.

Ankalaev, who has continued to attack Pereira on social media, recently took to X and issued a strong warning, writing:

''Training camps finish. I’m ready for war. Saturday night I will change this guy’s face. @ufc 313 I’m looking for a finish from the first minute.”

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.