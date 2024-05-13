"That was when my skills were able to vastly jump" - Rising MMA star Adrian Lee on turning point of his budding MMA career

Adrian Lee is preparing to show people what he is made of for the first time on the global stage in the coming weeks.

ONE Championship fans will have been heard a lot about his amateur career over the years but now it is finally time to see him join the pro ranks.

At ONE 167, Lee will make his debut when he takes on Antonio Mammarella at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Through his siblings Angela and Christian, who have achieved incredible success in the promotion, they have kept fans up to date with their younger brother's progress through the amateur ranks.

So much so that, people have been able to follow his trajectory step by step but June 7 comes with the biggest test so far when he makes his pro debut.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Adrian Lee spoke about where he believes he was able to make a lot of progress in order to feel ready to turn pro:

"I think I had a pretty steady and gradual increase in my skills throughout the years, but I think once I really started focusing in MMA and decided that this is something I wanted to pursue, that was when my skills were able to vastly jump."

Adrian Lee has the best possible people around him

Any young fighter needs to have the right people around them to help them transition into the pro game. Thankfully, Adrian Lee has just that.

With both a brother and sister who have achieved world championship status, he has a clear path to follow that has already been crafted and built on.

Not to mention the incredible legacy that his late sister Victoria leaves behind following her tragic passing at the end of 2022.

Adrian isn't going to be short on motivation to make it all the way to being a world champion. But, what is more important is that he has people in his corner who can make up for his lack of experience by sharing their own.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.