“That sounds horrendous” – Jonathan Haggerty on Nico Carrillo’s cringe ‘tick-tock’ call-out after Nong-O knockout

As Jonathan Haggerty prepares for his next contest at ONE Fight Night 19, he also has one eye watching another one of his title contenders.

The British striker and two-sport king is set to face Brazil’s Felipe Lobo on February 16 in the first defense of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Though this fight will present a difficult challenge, many are already looking at what will likely be the next fight for Haggerty should he defeat Lobo.

Nico Carrillo has been the stand-out contender to emerge at bantamweight in recent times with his impressive win streak and highlight-reel knockouts.

Following the Scotsman’s stoppage win over former champion Nong-O Hama, ‘King of the North’ looked down the lens and told Haggerty that his time was running out.

‘The General’ gave his thoughts on this call-out during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

“Horrendous. That sounds horrendous. What was he thinking when he was saying that? I don't know, but well listen your time's now mate be careful what you wish for, your times now so good luck to him and good luck in training.”

Jonathan Haggerty versus Nico Carrillo is a huge fight if everything falls into place

It’s often foolish to make long-term plans in the incredibly unpredictable world of elite combat sports even when you have a champion who is as confident as Jonathan Haggerty.

That being said, there’s a reason that everyone is talking about his potential fight with Nico Carrillo while he is still yet to defend the title against Felipe Lobo.

The current win streaks of both men speak for themselves, but the added bit of tension between them makes for an all-UK showdown that would be must-watch for fight fans around the world.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. Check your local listings for more details.